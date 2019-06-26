Lakers' Alex Caruso: Becomes restricted free agent
Caruso was extended a qualifying offer by the Lakers on Wednesday, making him a restricted free agent, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Caruso appeared in 25 games with the Lakers last season. He saw 21.2 minutes per game, averaging 9.2 points, 3.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steal. It's possible he occupies a backup point guard role for Los Angeles next season.
