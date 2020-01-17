Play

Caruso cleared the concussion protocol and is probable for Saturday's game at Houston with neck soreness, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Caruso exited Wednesday's loss to the Magic after being elbowed in the mouth, but he was able to avoid a concussion and should be able to play Saturday. The 25-year-old should resume his role off the bench versus the Rockets.

