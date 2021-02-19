Caruso totaled two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 25 minutes in a Lakers' 109-98 loss to the Nets on Thursday.

Caruso saw an increased workload with Dennis Schroder (COVID-19 protocols) out of the lineup, but was inefficient, shooting just 20 percent from the field. While the guard isn't likely to provide big scoring numbers, his counting stats are what make him a relevant fantasy player with the Lakers' dealing with some injuries. With Anthony Davis (calf) missing extended time and Schroder's status being unknown for Saturday's game, expect another increased workload for Caruso.