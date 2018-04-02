Lakers' Alex Caruso: Contributes modest line in spot start
Caruso drew the start in place of Lonzo Ball (knee) and went for seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Sunday's 84-83 loss to the Kings.
The 24-year-old followed up a Friday start in which he'd p put up similarly modest numbers with another serviceable but unspectacular line. Caruso actually did more as a rebounder than facilitator, and his seven shot attempts reflect his abbreviated and secondary role in the offense despite the starting role. Assuming Ball remains sidelined, t remains to be seen if coach Luke Walton will give Caruso another run with the first unit in Tuesday's matchup against the Jazz or turn to Josh Hart, who logged 26 minutes off the bench Sunday.
