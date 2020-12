Caruso is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Blazers due to a strained hand, Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sports Net reports.

Caruso was limited to only 11 minutes in Sunday's blowout win over the Timberwolves, though coach Frank Vogel said afterward that Caruso could've returned to the game. The hand issue doesn't look to be serious, but he could be held out Friday as a precaution. Caruso finished Sunday's game with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT) and two boards.