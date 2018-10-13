Lakers' Alex Caruso: Dealing with strained hip flexor
Caruso missed Friday's game due to a straight right hip flexor suffered during practice Monday, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Caruso was held out of the preseason finale because of a hip issue, but he expects to return to practice early next week. When he gets healthy, Caruso figures to play with both the Lakers and their G-League affiliate throughout the year.
