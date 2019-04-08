Lakers' Alex Caruso: Delivers double-double
Caruso put up 18 points (8-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) to go with 11 assists and one steal in 43 minutes Sunday in the Lakers' 113-109 win over the Jazz.
Caruso has emerged as one of the late-season waiver-wire standouts after steady minutes opened up for him about a month ago when the Lakers began shutting down injured players. He's been particularly productive over the past five contests, averaging 19.4 points (on 46.6 percent shooting from the field), 7.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 triples and 2.0 steals in 35.2 minutes per game. Another hefty minutes total likely awaits him in the Lakers' season finale Tuesday versus Portland.
More News
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...