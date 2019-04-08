Caruso put up 18 points (8-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) to go with 11 assists and one steal in 43 minutes Sunday in the Lakers' 113-109 win over the Jazz.

Caruso has emerged as one of the late-season waiver-wire standouts after steady minutes opened up for him about a month ago when the Lakers began shutting down injured players. He's been particularly productive over the past five contests, averaging 19.4 points (on 46.6 percent shooting from the field), 7.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 triples and 2.0 steals in 35.2 minutes per game. Another hefty minutes total likely awaits him in the Lakers' season finale Tuesday versus Portland.