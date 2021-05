Caruso logged 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and three steals across 32 minutes in Sunday's 123-110 win over the Suns.

Caruso's last two games were his best since Dennis Schroder's (COVID-19 protocols) departure from the starting five. The team will need to lean on Caruso until Schroder returns, but the veteran guard faces an uphill battle due to a lingering foot injury that is still causing issues with his mobility.