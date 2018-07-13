Caruso totaled eight points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes during Thursday's 82-69 summer league victory over the Clippers.

Caruso flashed his facilitation skills Thursday, but also managed to turn the ball over six times in the 13 point victory. Caruso saw some decent playing time across periods of last season but is going to struggle to replicate that again given the Lakers offseason pickups.