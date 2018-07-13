Lakers' Alex Caruso: Dishes seven assists in SL victory
Caruso totaled eight points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes during Thursday's 82-69 summer league victory over the Clippers.
Caruso flashed his facilitation skills Thursday, but also managed to turn the ball over six times in the 13 point victory. Caruso saw some decent playing time across periods of last season but is going to struggle to replicate that again given the Lakers offseason pickups.
More News
-
Lakers' Alex Caruso: Turnover prone in summer league debut•
-
Lakers' Alex Caruso: To join summer league team Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Alex Caruso: Fine rookie season•
-
Lakers' Alex Caruso: Another modest effort in loss•
-
Lakers' Alex Caruso: Contributes modest line in spot start•
-
Lakers' Alex Caruso: Will start Sunday•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...