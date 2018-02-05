Caruso delivered three assists and one block in nine minutes during Sunday's 108-104 win over the Thunder.

Since being called up from the G-League on January 15th in reaction to Lonzo Ball's injury, the Texas A&M product has averaged 2.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists from 13 minutes per game. Caruso seems to have passed Tyler Ennis on the depth Chart. Ennis received a DNP-Coach's Decision on Sunday.