Lakers' Alex Caruso: Dishes three dimes in win
Caruso delivered three assists and one block in nine minutes during Sunday's 108-104 win over the Thunder.
Since being called up from the G-League on January 15th in reaction to Lonzo Ball's injury, the Texas A&M product has averaged 2.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists from 13 minutes per game. Caruso seems to have passed Tyler Ennis on the depth Chart. Ennis received a DNP-Coach's Decision on Sunday.
