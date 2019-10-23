Lakers' Alex Caruso: Doesn't crack rotation
Caruso (pelvis) dressed for Tuesday's 112-102 loss to the Clippers but didn't enter the game off the bench.
Listed as probable with the pelvic injury coming into the season opener, Caruso apparently received the green light to play, but coach Frank Vogel didn't include him as part of the rotation. Caruso could have an opportunity to play some point guard off the bench once the injury is further in the rear-view mirror, but he'll also have to contend with the return of Rajon Rondo (calf), who sat out the opener but doesn't look at risk of missing much more additional time.
