Lakers' Alex Caruso: Doubtful Saturday
Caruso (calf) is doubtful for Saturday's matchup against the Grizzlies.
A strained right calf will probably force Caruso to miss his second game of the season. Assuming he's out, Rajon Rondo and Quinn Cook could see more action.
