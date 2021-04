Caruso registered 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals during Tuesday's win over Toronto.

After six straight outings failing to reach double figures, Caruso finally broke through and accomplished the feat against the Raptors. It was actually his highest scoring total since recording 13 points against the Warriors on Feb. 28. Across 41 appearances with the Lakers, Caruso is averaging 5.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per matchup.