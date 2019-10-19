Lakers' Alex Caruso: Exits exhibition finale
Caruso was unable to return to the Lakers' preseason finale due to a pelvis injury, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
The severity of the injury is not known at this time. Caruso is expected to provide guard depth when healthy this season. The Lakers tip off the season Tuesday against the Clippers. More clarity on his status should come out ahead of the contest.
More News
-
Lakers' Alex Caruso: To come off bench Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Alex Caruso: Returning to Lakers•
-
Lakers' Alex Caruso: Becomes restricted free agent•
-
Lakers' Alex Caruso: Strong showing to close out season•
-
Lakers' Alex Caruso: Delivers double-double•
-
Lakers' Alex Caruso: Leads Lakers with career game•
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...