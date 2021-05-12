Caruso will not finish Tuesday's contest against the Knicks due to right foot soreness, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Caruso ends the game with two rebounds and two assists in seven minutes. He had been dealing with right foot soreness coming into Tuesday's game, but it hadn't prevented him from playing in any of the past five games, where he started and averaged 12.2 points, 5.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals. With Dennis Schroder (COVID-19 protocols) out for at least Wednesday's game against the Rockets, the Lakers will likely have to utilize more of Ben McLemore and Talen Horton-Tucker in the backcourt. On a positive note, LeBron James (ankle) is targeting Wednesday for a return.