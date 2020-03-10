Lakers' Alex Caruso: Expected to go Tuesday
Caruso is probable for Tuesday's game against Brooklyn due to a sore right hamstring, Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen & Roll reports.
Caruso managed to play through this very same issue Sunday, so he's expected to be ready to roll Tuesday evening. An official update should come closer to tipoff.
