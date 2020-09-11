Caruso notched 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 30 minutes off the bench during Thursday's Game 4 win over the Rockets.

Caruso has carved a steady role off the bench for the Lakers all season long but has stepped it up in the playoffs, scoring in double digits in three of the team's last seven games. He drained a clutch three-point shot in the final minute of the game Thursday that iced the game for good and, while he can't be counted for sustained production on the scoring column, he's a decent option for most formats due to his ability to fill the stat sheet with relative ease. He is averaging 9.3 points, 2.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 24.3 minutes per game across the Rockets in the current series.