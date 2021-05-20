Caruso recorded 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block across 30 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Warriors.

Caruso delivered an impressive performance off the bench and while he was unable to stand out in any category aside from scoring, posting double-digit figures for the third time over his last five appearances, he found a way to make his presence felt on both ends of the court. Dennis Schroder is healthy and should remain in the starting lineup going forward, but Caruso should see somewhere between 25 and 30 minutes off the bench easily.