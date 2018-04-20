Lakers' Alex Caruso: Fine rookie season
Caruso managed 3.6 points, 2.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds over 37 games played with the Lakers during the 2017-18 season.
Caruso found his way through the G League for most of the season to the starting point guard for the Lakers at season's end. The former Texas A&M standout's most productive game of the year came on the final day of the regular season when he dropped a career high 15 points and added seven rebounds at the Clippers. Caruso will probably find himself on a G League team next year but it won't be surprising if he can somehow land a two-way contract.
