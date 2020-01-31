Lakers' Alex Caruso: Game-time call Friday
Caruso is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers due to neck soreness.
The Lakers haven't taken the court since Saturday, so it's unknown as to when Caruso's neck injury popped up. His availability will likely be determined by how he fares during morning shootaround and pregame activities.
