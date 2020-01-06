Lakers' Alex Caruso: Game time call
Caruso (calf) is a game-time call for Sunday's game against Detroit, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
Caruso missed Friday's game with tightness in his calf, but Vogel said he's "hoping" to have the point guard available off the bench. Caruso is averaging 17.1 minutes per game over his last eight appearances.
