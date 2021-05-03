Caruso (back) will be available for Sunday's game against Toronto, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Caruso was questionable coming in due to the back injury that's kept him out of the last two games, but after going through a pregame evaluation he's been cleared to take the floor. The scrappy guard is a key piece in the Lakers' bench rotation but he's not much of a fantasy contributor in most formats. With that said, he could be set for an elevated role this week if Dennis Schroder (COVID-19 protocols) misses extended time.