Caruso (hamstring) will be available for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sports reports.

Caruso was questionable coming in, but he'll be available for the Lakers on the second night of a back-to-back. With Danny Green out, Caruso made a spot start Saturday night in Memphis and finished with nine points and two rebounds in 21 minutes. Green will play Sunday, so Caruso will likely shift back to the bench.