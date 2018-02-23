Caruso managed 24 points (8-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal during Thursday's 119-93 win over host Agua Caliente.

The second year player out of Texas A&M has been fluctuating between the NBA and the G-League this season and every time he is sent down, he produces like Thursday. Caruso is averaging a superb 18.8 points and 7.2 assists per contest with South Bay as he looks to gain some minutes in the G-League.