Lakers' Alex Caruso: Leads Lakers with career game
Caruso finished with 32 points (10-19 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block across 38 minutes in the Lakers' win over the Clippers on Friday.
Caruso poured in a career-high 32 points in Friday's win, finishing with a double-double and piling up an impressive final stat line. He's been given nearly 27 minutes per game over the last 13 games, and he's delivered some great performances in that time. Expect him to stay heavily involved as the Lakers close out the season with just two games remaining on the schedule.
