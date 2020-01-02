Lakers' Alex Caruso: Leaves with calf tightness
Caruso won't return to Wednesday's game against the Suns due to right calf tightness, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Caruso played only four minutes during the first half and never returned to the contest. The 25-year-old missed one game in late November due to a calf injury, but it's unclear if the current issue is related. Caruso should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans until the team updates his status.
