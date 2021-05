Caruso (foot) is expected to be available for Saturday's game against the Pacers, but coach Frank Vogel may hold him out so he can rest his injured right foot, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

With Dennis Schroder (COVID-19 protocols) back, Caruso can take some time off and rest up for the playoffs. He's been dealing with a sore foot for a while, but he's been playing through the issue.