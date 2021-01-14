Caruso is only averaging 5.2 points per game across his last five appearances.

Caruso missed five games in a row between late December and early January, but he's been unable to make an impact since returning with averages of 5.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 19.8 minutes per game. He is making the most of his chances, however, as he's also shooting a decent 42.9 percent from the field and a stellar 53.8 percent from three-point range in that span. These numbers would seem to suggest Caruso could improve his fantasy stock if given a larger role, though that might not be happening any time soon.