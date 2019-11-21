Caruso is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Thunder with a right calf strain, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Per Trudell, coach Frank Vogel said he's hopeful Caruso will be ready to suit up Friday after being withheld from the contact portion of Thursday's practice as precaution. Over his last 10 games, Caruso is averaging 6.4 points, 2.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 21.8 minutes.