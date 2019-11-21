Lakers' Alex Caruso: Listed as probable vs. OKC
Caruso is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Thunder with a right calf strain, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Per Trudell, coach Frank Vogel said he's hopeful Caruso will be ready to suit up Friday after being withheld from the contact portion of Thursday's practice as precaution. Over his last 10 games, Caruso is averaging 6.4 points, 2.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 21.8 minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.