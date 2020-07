Caruso (back) finished with three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two assists in 11 minutes during Saturday's 119-112 win over the Magic.

Caruso missed the first scrimmage due to a back bruise but was able to give it a go in this one. With Rajon Rondo (thumb) likely to remain sidelined for at least another four-to-six weeks and Avery Bradley (personal) out for the rest of the season, Caruso may be relied upon more heavily than usual during the reseeding games.