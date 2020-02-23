Lakers' Alex Caruso: Logs eight minutes
Caruso had six points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one steal in eight minutes during Sunday's 114-112 win over the Celtics.
Caruso saw the lowest minute total among the 10 Lakers who appeared in this one. Moreover, Rajon Rondo posted four points, five dimes, five steals and one board in 22 minutes. Though Caruso boasts a more well-rounded skillset than Rondo, the latter typically earns more playing time than the former.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.