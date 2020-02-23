Caruso had six points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one steal in eight minutes during Sunday's 114-112 win over the Celtics.

Caruso saw the lowest minute total among the 10 Lakers who appeared in this one. Moreover, Rajon Rondo posted four points, five dimes, five steals and one board in 22 minutes. Though Caruso boasts a more well-rounded skillset than Rondo, the latter typically earns more playing time than the former.