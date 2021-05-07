Caruso produced eight points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Thursday's 118-94 loss to the Clippers.

Caruso is an efficient replacement, but the Lakers need Dennis Schroder's excellent two-way skills back in the lineup. No one can offset the kind of production LeBron James and Anthony Davis can provide, but Schroder was partially responsible for keeping this team's head above water - Caruso cannot provide a similar boost. While he'll deliver a decent assist total when he starts, Caruso will rarely light up the boards with a huge scoring total.