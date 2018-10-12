Lakers' Alex Caruso: Out Friday
Caruso will not play Friday against the Warriors, Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group reports.
Caruso doesn't fit the mold of the rest of the Lakers who are resting Friday, but he'll nonetheless be held out of the preseason finale. Expect Caruso to bounce back and forth from the Lakers and the G League as a two-way player this season.
