Caruso (hand, health and safety protocols) won't be available for the Lakers' next two games Wednesday and Friday versus the Spurs, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Caruso's sore hand doesn't appear to be a significant concern; instead, his absence for the next two games likely has more to do with him being identified as a potential close contact of a person infected with COVID-19. The 26-year-old had filled a minor bench role through the Lakers' first three contests, averaging 13.7 minutes per game.