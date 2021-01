Caruso (COVID-19) will miss at least the Lakers' next two games, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, Caruso had already been ruled out of Friday's game against the Spurs, and coach Frank Vogel has now confirmed that the reserve guard will remain out Sunday against Memphis, as well. It's possible Caruso could be back for Tuesday's rematch against the Grizzlies, though Vogel said he's unsure when Caruso will be cleared to rejoin the team.