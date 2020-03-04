Lakers' Alex Caruso: Out Tuesday
Caruso (hamstring) will not play in Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.
Caruso absence will mark his second straight game missed due to a hamstring issue. He will now have have a couple more days to rest up before Friday's matchup against the Bucks. Consider him day-to-day going forward.
