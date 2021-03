Caruso won't return to Tuesday's game against the Suns due to neck spasms, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.

It initially appeared the 27-year-old would attempt to retake the court Tuesday, but he was subsequently ruled out. Caruso had seven points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 20 minutes before exiting the contest. He should be considered questionable for the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday at Sacramento.