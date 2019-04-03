Lakers' Alex Caruso: Outshines Rondo in loss
Caruso generated 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven assists, two steals and two rebounds in 29 minutes Tuesday in the Lakers' 119-103 loss to the Thunder.
Caruso continues to serve as the Lakers' backup point guard, but he's been outperforming starter Rajon Rondo in the majority of games lately. Since becoming a regular part of the Los Angeles rotation in early March, Caruso is averaging 10.1 points (on 48 percent shooting from the field), 2.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 triples in 23.3 minutes per game. He should have a decent path to around 25-to-30 minutes over the Lakers' final four games, making Caruso a decent option in deeper formats.
More News
-
Lakers' Alex Caruso: Produces huge line in win•
-
Lakers' Alex Caruso: Solid enough in loss Friday•
-
Lakers' Alex Caruso: Shines on defense in loss•
-
Lakers' Alex Caruso: Another productive night off bench•
-
Lakers' Alex Caruso: Productive off bench•
-
Lakers' Alex Caruso: Thrives with extended minutes•
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...