Caruso generated 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven assists, two steals and two rebounds in 29 minutes Tuesday in the Lakers' 119-103 loss to the Thunder.

Caruso continues to serve as the Lakers' backup point guard, but he's been outperforming starter Rajon Rondo in the majority of games lately. Since becoming a regular part of the Los Angeles rotation in early March, Caruso is averaging 10.1 points (on 48 percent shooting from the field), 2.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 triples in 23.3 minutes per game. He should have a decent path to around 25-to-30 minutes over the Lakers' final four games, making Caruso a decent option in deeper formats.