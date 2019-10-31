Lakers' Alex Caruso: Passes, defends well Tuesday
Caruso racked up zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block across 13 minutes during Tuesday's 120-91 victory over the Grizzlies.
Caruso's role has been limited so far, as he's seeing just 15.3 minutes per game. However, he's been posting balanced stat lines, averaging 2.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and a combined 2.4 steals/blocks. Unless there's a major injury to the Lakers' backcourt, Caruso's fantasy value will be limited to very deep leagues.
