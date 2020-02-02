Lakers' Alex Caruso: Plays 16 minutes in win
Caruso managed 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two steals, one rebound and one assist in 16 minutes during Saturday's 129-113 victory over Sacramento.
Caruso has been battling a neck injury over the past week but was able to take his place in the lineup Saturday. The game was a blowout which allowed many of the fringe players to see additional playing time. Despite some upside, Caruso struggles to play meaningful minutes on a nightly basis and is only providing value in deeper formats at this stage.
