Caruso contributed six points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), two blocks and one assist across 12 minutes Monday in the Lakers' 130-111 loss to the Warriors.

With the Lakers down their top two point guards in Lonzo Ball (ankle) and Rajon Rondo (hand), Caruso and Isaac Bonga were called up from the G League's South Bay Lakers to provide some reinforcement in the backcourt. Those depth issues weren't significant enough for either Caruso or Bonga to enter the game until the fourth quarter, when Golden State was already in control of the contest. The Lakers anticipate that Rondo will be available for their next game Thursday against the Timberwolves, so it's likely Caruso will be headed back to the G League in short order.