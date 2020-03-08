Caruso (hamstring) is probable for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Caruso was also probable for Friday's win over the Bucks with the right hamstring soreness, and he had eight points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 18 minutes. The 26-year-old seems likely to work in his usual role off the bench Sunday.