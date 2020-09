Caruso is probable for Thursday's Game 4 due to right wrist soreness and will also undergo a precautionary MRI on Wednesday, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Caruso has emerged from Tuesday's Game 3 loss with a wrist injury. He's struggled shooting the ball in the playoffs, hitting just 40.3 percent of his field-goal attempts and 23.8 percent of his threes, so a wrist issue certainly won't help the issue. That said, he's still expected to play.