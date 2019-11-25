Lakers' Alex Caruso: Probable for Monday
Caruso (calf) is considered probable to play Monday night against the Spurs, Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group reports.
The backup guard was held out of Saturday's win over Memphis due to a calf injury, but it looks as though he'll be back in the mix Monday night. Over his last five games, Caruso is averaging 22.8 minutes per game, which he's translated to 8.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 steals and and 1.4 made threes per contest.
