Lakers' Alex Caruso: Probable Tuesday
Caruso (pelvis) is probable for Tuesday's matchup against the Clippers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Caruso suffered a bone contusion in his pelvis in the preseason finale Saturday but it doesn't appear to be too severe. As a result, the guard will likely be a game-time call Tuesday for the season opener.
