Caruso (hamstring) is probable for Friday's matchup against the Bucks, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Following a two-game absence due to a sore right hamstring, Caruso is expected to make his return for Friday's marquee matchup against the 53-9 Bucks. Since the start of February, Caruso has averaged 6.3 points on 4.6 shots, plus 2.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 15.5 minutes.