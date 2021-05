Caruso (back) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Denver, Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation reports.

The Lakers continue to list several regulars as probable on a nightly basis for no real reason, but all are once again expected to play on the second half of a back-to-back. Caruso started Sunday's loss to the Raptors in place of Dennis Schroder (health and safety protocols) but was mostly ineffective, finishing with seven points, four rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes.