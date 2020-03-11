Caruso is probable for Thursday's game against the Rockets due to a left hand contusion, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Caruso has been dealing with a hamstring injury lately, and he's managed to appear in the Lakers' past three games, but he's now picked up a hand bruise. In this stretch, he's averaging 3.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 13.0 minutes.