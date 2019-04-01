Lakers' Alex Caruso: Produces huge line in win
Caruso busted out for 23 points (7-11 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and added six assists, four steals and three rebounds across 29 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Lakers' 130-102 win over the Pelicans.
After a string of quality performances in mid-March, Caruso's numbers had been trending down for the past four games before he erupted Sunday. In addition to leading the Los Angeles bench in scoring, Caruso was a pest defensively and finished second on the team in assists. There's likely to be some volatility with Caruso stat lines as the season winds down, but with four guard/wing types in LeBron James (groin), Lonzo Ball (ankle), Brandon Ingram (shoulder) and Josh Hart (knee) all shut down, the Texas A&M product should be in store for a 20-plus-minute role the rest of the way.
