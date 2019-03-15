Lakers' Alex Caruso: Productive off bench
Caruso totaled 16 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 26 minutes in the Lakers' loss to the Raptors on Thursday.
Caruso had a healthy stat line in Thursday's loss, and he should continue to see extended playing time with Brandon Ingram (shoulder) out of the lineup. He's been mostly a G League player, but he'll maintain fantasy relevance for as long as Ingram sits.
